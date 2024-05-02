La Famiglia Rana Sicilian Style Vegetables Fresh Sauce 200g

Sicilian Style Vegetables Sauce

This chunky, satisfying tomato-based sauce is made with hearty pieces of aubergines and peppers to bring out all their flavour, then seasoned with garlic, olives and capers. Heat and stir into Aubergine Parmigiana Fresh Tortelloni and finish with a grating of fresh cheese for a taste of la vera Italia.

Our family has been making fresh pasta for Italian dinner tables since 1962 in our home in Verona. Now, we present the perfect accompaniment, our Fresh Sauces. Specially made to complement our fresh filled tortelloni, our sauces are lovingly prepared with carefully selected ingredients, each of which is perfectly cooked to bring you its full flavour and ideal texture.

Pack size: 200G

Ingredients

Chopped Tomatoes 27%, Grilled Aubergines 18%, Tomato Purée 14%, Yellow Peppers 12%, Red Peppers 10%, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Red Onion 8%, Green Olives in Brine (Olives, Water, Salt), Capers in Brine (Capers, Water, Wine Vinegar, Salt), Basil preparation 0.5% (Basilico Genovese PDO* Basil 60%, Sunflower Oil, Salt), Salt, Garlic, Corn Starch, Black Pepper, Hot Chilli Peppers, Natural Flavourings, *PDO: protected designation of origin

Allergy Information

May contain: Cereals containing Gluten, Milk, Eggs, Nuts, Fish, Crustaceans, Molluscs, Soybeans, Celery.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

200g ℮