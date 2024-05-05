We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

VEG TABLE Asian Style Greens & Black Bean Medley Meal 400g

VEG TABLE Asian Style Greens & Black Bean Medley Meal 400g

£4.50

£11.25/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per pack (oven cooked)
Energy
837kJ
200kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
6.0g

low

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

low

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
12.7g

low

14%of the reference intake
Salt
0.88g

low

15%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 277kJ/66kcal

Broccoli, courgette, red onion, edamame soya beans, rapeseed oil and red chilli with a sachet of black bean and chilli sauce.
A vibrant fusion of classic Asian flavours - a combination of broccoli, courgette and edamame beans with a spicy black bean sauce.
You'll love eating at the Veg TableWe're on a mission to bring great tasting veg-based dishes to every table in the UK.We've combined our passion for fresh veg with big, bold flavours from around the world and created Veg Table, a delicious range of carefully balanced raw veg dishes that you can simply pop in the oven, because we know freshly cooked food always tastes best.If you love fresh food, exciting flavours and healthy living, come and join us at the Veg Table.
3 of Your 5 a Day in Each PackReady to CookChilli rating - Medium - 2Suitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Broccoli, Courgette, Red Onion, Edamame Soya Beans, Black Bean and Chilli Sauce (10%) (Water, Soya Bean, Red Chilli, White Wine, Light Brown Soft Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Alcohol, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper), Rapeseed Oil, Red Chilli

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in Bold.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Net Contents

400g ℮

