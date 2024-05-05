VEG TABLE Asian Style Greens & Black Bean Medley Meal 400g

Broccoli, courgette, red onion, edamame soya beans, rapeseed oil and red chilli with a sachet of black bean and chilli sauce.

A vibrant fusion of classic Asian flavours - a combination of broccoli, courgette and edamame beans with a spicy black bean sauce.

3 of Your 5 a Day in Each Pack Ready to Cook Chilli rating - Medium - 2 Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Broccoli, Courgette, Red Onion, Edamame Soya Beans, Black Bean and Chilli Sauce (10%) (Water, Soya Bean, Red Chilli, White Wine, Light Brown Soft Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Alcohol, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper), Rapeseed Oil, Red Chilli

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in Bold.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Net Contents

400g ℮