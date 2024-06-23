Tesco Finest British Roast Beef & Rosemary Fries Sandwich

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [ Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin], Roast Beef (20%) [Beef, Water, Mineral Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Potassium Triphosphate, Pentasodium Triphosphate)], Water, Potato, Red Onion, Dried Onion, Sugar, Spinach, Rocket, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Balsamic Vinegar [White Wine Vinegar, Grape Must], Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Oak Smoked Tomato Purée, Tomato Paste, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg , Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Rosemary, Roasted Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Smoked Salt, Brown Mustard Seeds, Black Pepper, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Inspired by French 'steak frites', we've layered tender slices of British roast beef with caramelised onion, rosemary salted shoestring fries and a generous dollop of smoky tomato mayonnaise. All beautifully sandwiched with fresh rocket and spinach between slices of soft onion bread.

Inspired by French 'steak frites', we've layered tender slices of British roast beef with caramelised onion, rosemary salted shoestring fries and a generous dollop of smoky tomato mayonnaise. All beautifully sandwiched with fresh rocket and spinach between slices of soft onion bread. ONION BREAD With caramelised onion chutney and smoky tomato mayonnaise

