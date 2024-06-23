New
Tesco Finest British Roast Beef & Rosemary Fries Sandwich

Tesco Finest British Roast Beef & Rosemary Fries Sandwich

£4.25

£4.25/each

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
445kcal
1873kJ
22%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.8g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Fat
12.4g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.8g

low

9%of the reference intake
Salt
1.43g

medium

24%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 951kJ / 226kcal

Roast beef, caramelised onion chutney, smoky tomato mayonnaise, salt and rosemary potato fries, spinach and rocket in onion bread.
Inspired by French 'steak frites', we've layered tender slices of British roast beef with caramelised onion, rosemary salted shoestring fries and a generous dollop of smoky tomato mayonnaise. All beautifully sandwiched with fresh rocket and spinach between slices of soft onion bread.ONION BREAD With caramelised onion chutney and smoky tomato mayonnaise

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin], Roast Beef (20%) [Beef, Water, Mineral Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Potassium Triphosphate, Pentasodium Triphosphate)], Water, Potato, Red Onion, Dried Onion, Sugar, Spinach, Rocket, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Balsamic Vinegar [White Wine Vinegar, Grape Must], Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Oak Smoked Tomato Purée, Tomato Paste, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg, Spirit Vinegar, Molasses, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Rosemary, Roasted Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Smoked Salt, Brown Mustard Seeds, Black Pepper, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British beef.

Number of uses

1 Servings

