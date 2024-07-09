New
Bens Original Lunch Bowl Italian Style Grains and Rice 220g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per portion (220 g)
Energy
1283kJ
305kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
4.0g

low

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.4g

medium

23%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 583 kJ 139 kcal

Mix of long grain rice, pearl barley and red quinoa with lentils, red pepper, sun-dried tomato sauce, basil and spices.Visit bensoriginal.co.uk to find out more.
When you need something quick and tasty, we've whipped up an exciting grain, pulse and vegetable filled Lunch Bowl. Inspired by textures and flavours from around the world, you'll still be raving about it at dinner time.Steam sealed for freshness, you can enjoy a full, nutritious meal straight from the cupboard, at your desk or even on a mountain top!
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Meal for 1Enjoy Hot or ColdReal Goodness, Real FastHigh in Fibre305 KcalTasty & NutritiousNo Artificial Colours, Flavours or PreservativesSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 220G
High in Fibre

Ingredients

Steamed Parboiled Long Grain Rice (36%), Steamed Pearl Barley (26%), Green Lentils (10%), Red Pepper (10%), Steamed Red Quinoa (6.3%), Sun-Dried Tomato Sauce (4.0%) (Sun-Dried Tomato, Tomato Pulp, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Salt, Basil Paste, Garlic Powder, Oregano), Basil (2.5%), Sunflower Oil, Garlic Powder, Vegetable Bouillon, Onion Powder, Salt, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

220g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Steam sealed for freshness, you can enjoy a full, nutritious meal straight from the cupboard, at your desk or even on a mountain top!To enjoy cold...1 Squeeze pouch to separate.2 Pour into a bowl, stir & eat.To enjoy warm...1 Squeeze pouch to separate.2 Tear two inches to vent.3 Microwave on full power (750w) for 90 seconds.4 Pour into a bowl, stir & eat.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

