New
Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Layers of Joy 2x90g

Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Layers of Joy 2x90g

£1.70

£0.94/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per pot (90g)
Energy
895kJ
214kcal
11%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

2 X Individual Trifles with Layers of Cadbury Milk Chocolate Mousse, Sponge and Smooth Caramel Flavour Dessert with a Creamy Topping
Delicious layers of Cadbury Dairy milk chocolate mousse, sponge and smooth caramel dessert all topped with whipped cream. The perfect chocolate caramel lovers trifle
Delicious layers of Cadbury Dairy milk chocolate mousse, sponge and smooth caramel dessert all topped with whipped cream. The perfect chocolate caramel lovers trifle
Not Suitable for VegetariansTrademarks used under licence from Mondelez International Group.
Cadbury Dairy milk chocolate MousseSponge and smooth caramelWhipped cream trifle
Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

Water, Cream, Sugar, Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Sponge (5%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Egg), Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Milk Chocolate (1.5%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings), Modified Maize Starch, Dextrose, Pork Gelatine, Dried Buttermilk, Emulsifiers (E472b, E471), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Maltodextrin, Stabilisers (E412, E450, E401, E407, Pectin), Flavouring, Salt, Dried Glucose Syrup

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts and other Cereals containing Gluten.

Net Contents

2 x 90g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Retain card sleeve for product information.

