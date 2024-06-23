Tesco Fajita Fiesta Chicken Salad 265g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 333kcal
-
- 1393kJ
- 17%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 7.3g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 15.2g
- 22%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.6g
- 23%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.09g
- 18%of the reference intake
low
medium
medium
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Fajita Spiced Chicken (15%) [Chicken Breast, Corn Starch, Garlic Powder, Salt, Sugar, Oregano, Onion Powder, Paprika, Tomato Powder, Cumin, Parsley, Chilli, Paprika Extract, Black Pepper, Thyme, Sunflower Oil, Turmeric], Cooked White Rice [Water, White Rice], Sour Cream and Chive Dressing [Rapeseed Oil, Soured Cream (Milk), Water, Sugar, Chive, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Acetic Acid, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Romaine Lettuce, Pickled Red Onion [Red Onion, Cider Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Water, Salt], Cooked Red Quinoa [Water, Red Quinoa], Cooked Black Turtle Beans, Sweetcorn, Red Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Beta Carotene) (Milk), Apollo Lettuce, Red Pepper, Spinach, Tomato, Water, Onion, Red Chilli Purée, Tomato Paste, Muscovado Sugar, Molasses, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Potato Starch, Chilli Powder, Garlic Purée, Chipotle Chilli, Smoked Paprika, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Chilli, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract).
Allergy Information
Produce of
Made using Thai chicken.
Number of uses
Net Contents
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (265g)
|Energy
|526kJ / 126kcal
|1393kJ / 333kcal
|Fat
|5.7g
|15.2g
|Saturates
|1.8g
|4.6g
|Carbohydrate
|10.4g
|27.5g
|Sugars
|2.8g
|7.3g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|4.0g
|Protein
|7.4g
|19.6g
|Salt
|0.41g
|1.09g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Return to
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2024
No reviews yet
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.Write a Review