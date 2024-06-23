New
Tesco Fajita Fiesta Chicken Salad 265g

£3.00

£1.13/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack (265g)
Energy
333kcal
1393kJ
17%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.3g

low

8%of the reference intake
Fat
15.2g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.6g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Salt
1.09g

medium

18%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 526kJ / 126kcal

A mix of cooked grains, red Cheddar cheese, black turtle beans, sweetcorn, red pepper and spinach in a spicy dressing, fajita spiced chicken slices, lettuce and pickled red onion with a pot of sour cream & chive dressing.
This salad pot is bursting with a fiesta of flavours. Fajita spiced chicken breast with smoky chipotle grains, punchy Cheddar cheese, fresh lettuce, pickled red onions and a sour cream and chive dressing. Discover our vibrant salads, packed with flavour and carefully selected ingredients.CHIPOTLE GRAINS LOVE YOUR LUNCH
Pack size: 265G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Fajita Spiced Chicken (15%) [Chicken Breast, Corn Starch, Garlic Powder, Salt, Sugar, Oregano, Onion Powder, Paprika, Tomato Powder, Cumin, Parsley, Chilli, Paprika Extract, Black Pepper, Thyme, Sunflower Oil, Turmeric], Cooked White Rice [Water, White Rice], Sour Cream and Chive Dressing [Rapeseed Oil, Soured Cream (Milk), Water, Sugar, Chive, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Acetic Acid, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Romaine Lettuce, Pickled Red Onion [Red Onion, Cider Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Water, Salt], Cooked Red Quinoa [Water, Red Quinoa], Cooked Black Turtle Beans, Sweetcorn, Red Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Beta Carotene) (Milk), Apollo Lettuce, Red Pepper, Spinach, Tomato, Water, Onion, Red Chilli Purée, Tomato Paste, Muscovado Sugar, Molasses, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Potato Starch, Chilli Powder, Garlic Purée, Chipotle Chilli, Smoked Paprika, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Chilli, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using Thai chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

265g e

