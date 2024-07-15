New
Trek Power Millionaire Shortbread Protein Bars 3 x 44g

Vegan

Protein Nut Bar with Caramel Flavour and a Chocolate Alternative ToppingEnjoy as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.Let's care for our planet together
Manganese contributes to a normal energy-yielding metabolism.
Have you tried our trek protein flapjacks?
FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C014207
High Protein Plant-BasedHigh in FibreKeeps You Going12g Plant-Based ProteinLong Lasting EnergySuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 132G
Manganese contributes to a normal energy-yielding metabolism
High Protein Plant-BasedHigh in Fibre

Ingredients

Soya Protein Isolate (26%), Chocolate Flavour Coating (18%) [Chicory Fibre, Vegetable Oils (Palm Kernel*, Palm*, Sunflower), Pea Protein, Tigernut Flour, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Caramelised Sugar, Emulsifier: Lecithins, Natural Vanilla Flavouring], Caramel Flavour Filling (13%) (Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Coconut Oil, Stabiliser: Glycerol, Coconut Milk Powder, Apple Fibres, Salt, Emulsifier: Lecithins), Chicory Fibre, Peanut Butter, Dates, Cashews, Date Syrup, Rice Syrup, Grape Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavouring, Sea Salt, *Palm Oil from sustainable and certified plantations

Allergy Information

May contain traces of other Nuts and Milk.

Net Contents

3 x 44g ℮ Bars

