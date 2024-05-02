We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco Chocolate Chip Brioche Rolls 8 Pack.

Tesco Chocolate Chip Brioche Rolls 8 Pack.

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.40

£0.18/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One brioche
Energy
120kcal
502kJ
6%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.9g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Fat
4.4g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.5g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.25g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1569kJ / 374kcal

8 Brioche rolls with dark chocolate chips.
Traditionally made by a family run bakery, our brioche rolls are enriched with eggs for a golden finish.FRENCH INSPIRED. Enriched with egg and mixed with dark chocolate chips for richness

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Dark Chocolate Chips (13%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Sugar, Water, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Dried Whole Milk, Yeast, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Thickener (Sodium Carboxy Methyl Cellulose), Milk Proteins, Flavouring, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. The allergens in this product have changed., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

8

View all Brioche

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here