Cheez-It Cheese & Chilli 150g

Vegetarian

Typical values per 100g: Energy 2098 kJ

Thin & Crispy Baked Snacks with Cheese and Cheese & Chilli Seasoning.
Cheez-It Cheese & Chilli thin & crispy are baked with 100% real cheese and a crunchy, munchy texture that's like nothing you've ever tasted. Cheez-It Cheese & Chilli baked snacks are spicing up snacking with a kick of cheesy chilli heat in one munchable snack. Deliciously crunchy and packing a punch. Ideal as an anytime snack: a crunchy lunch accompaniment, perfect for after-work gatherings, game nights with friends or on-the-go munching.
Deliciously Cheezy: Cheez-it Cheese & Chilli thin & crispy are baked, never fried, with 100% real cheese and seasoned to crunchy perfection.Vegetarian Certified & Halal Certified: Cheez-It are Halal certified and suitable for vegetarians, but they're not suitable for vegans.Authentic Taste: Cheez-It baked snacks do not contain artificial colours or any flavours.Perfect for Any Occasion: Ideal as an anytime snack - a crunchy lunch accompaniment, perfect for after-work gatherings, game night with friends or on-the-go munching.
Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Starch, Dehydrated Potatoes, Cheese & Chilli Seasoning (Lactose {Milk}, Whey Powder {Milk}, Cheese Powder {Milk} (0.6%), Salt, Onion Powder, Buttermilk Powder {Milk}, Yeast Extract, Flavourings, Spices {Chilli} Acids {Lactic Acid, Citric Acid}, Acidity Regulator {Calcium Lactate}, Sunflower Oil, Colour {Paprika Extract}, Herbs {Oregano}, Maltodextrin), Cheese (Milk) (4.2%), Oat Fibre, Sugar, Salt, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates), Acids (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Emulsifiers (Lecithins), Colours (Curcumin, Annatto Norbixin, Paprika Extract)

May contain Gluten from other Cereals, Mustard, Soy.

5 x 30g ℮

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

