BOL Texan Smoky BBQ Beans One Pot Meal 450g

5(2)
£3.00

£6.67/kg

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

This 450g pot provides:
Energy
1412kJ
338kcal
17%of the reference intake
Fat
2.4g

low

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.0g

low

14%of the reference intake
Salt
1.79g

medium

30%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

A sweet and smoky trio of kidney, cannellini, and black turtle beans with tender sweet potato chunks, served in a Texan inspired BBQ sauce.Bol is proudly a certified B Corp company. Which means we believe in using business as a force for good. - Move to other textMISSING DATA - Eat as part of a balanced diet & healthy lifestyle.www.bolfoods.com
Jazz it upHeavenly, wholesome, and seriously hard to beat: this recipe is a sweet and smoky sensation. We've cooked up a trio of punchy, protein-packed beans and tender sweet potato, all stirred through our truly Texan BBQ sauce.Boost your beans: we love scattering some hot jalapeños to take our Texan up a level. And if you're feeling extra hungry or going halves with a friend, why not serve it with a side of tortilla chips, or in a loaded jacket potato.
BOL - Coconut lentil turmeric daalBOL - Spanish butter bean stewBOL - Thai Massaman curryWe've been on a mission to help busy people eat well since 2015. Squeeze more into mealtimes with our one pot powerhouses.Packed to the lid with 20+ grams of protein, 20+ grams of fibre, and 2 of your 5-a-day. Banging taste, with all the plant-powered goodness you need to smash the day. Your ultimate lunchtime lift, or easy dinner for two served with all your favourite sides.Eat to feel unstoppable.Bring On Life,Paul, Founder
Bol is proudly a certified B Corp company. Which means we believe in using business as a force for good
Pack size: 450G

Ingredients

Water, Cannellini Beans (18%), Black Turtle Beans (10%), Sweet Potato (6%), Tomatoes (Tomatoes, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Red Kidney Beans, Lentils, Tomato Paste, Smoked Water, Cider Vinegar, Molasses, Garlic Puree, Smoked Paprika, Caramelised Carrot, Salt, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Cumin, Parsley, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper

Produce of

Made in the UK in small batches

Net Contents

450g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Heat me to eat me.

