Charlie Bigham's Black Dhal 350g To find out more about us and the chance to win prizes, visit bighams.com Over twenty five years ago I started hand-preparing delicious recipes in small batches, the way you would at home. We've never cut corners or compromised on quality - and never will. I'm always looking for ways to make everything we do even better, so if you have any ideas, I'd love to hear what you think at hello@bighams.com 30% Less Cardboard! We're striving for a greener planet. Find out more: www.bighams.com/environment Design: BIGFISH.CO.UK

Pack size: 350G

Ingredients

Cooked Dhal (Water, Urid Beans), Double Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Tomato Purée, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Honey, Salt, Ground Coriander, Ground Cardamom, Ground Cumin, Red Pepper Flakes, Ground Cinnamon, Chillies, Colour: Paprika Extract, Ground Bay Leaves, Black Pepper, Ground Dill, Ground Ginger, Ground Cloves, Secret ingredient: Obsession

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts, Nuts and Sesame. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

350g ℮