Plenish Mango Sunshine 5 Daily Shots 300ml

Cold Pressed Apple Shot with Mango, Orange and Pineapple Juice with Vitamins. Consume as part of a healthy balanced diet and active lifestyle.

It's All Good One big bottle, five potent shots. Start your day with a shot of sunshine. These potent servings of crushed mango, pressed apples and lemon are packed with tropical flavour and goodness. And with a hit of Vitamin D, you'll get 100% of your daily dose the simplest way possible... short of sitting in the sun. Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system.

Pack size: 300ML

Ingredients

Cold-Pressed Apple, Mango 15%, Orange Juice, Pineapple Juice, Lemon Juice, Vitamins: D, C

Allergy Information

Produced in an environment that handles Celery.

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

To get started, shake well

Additives