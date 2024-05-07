Crosta & Mollica Formaggi Sourdough Pizza 410g

Formaggi Sourdough Pizza Topped with Tomato Sauce & Cheeses

A classic cheese pizza is about more than simple indulgence. Its brilliance is determined by the exacting selection of cheeses, each playing its own part in making an elegant pizza. Here, the smokiness of provola mingle with creamy mozzarella and buffalo mozzarella and, as a final touch, a generous sprinkling of aged hard cheese.

To make pizzas as authentic and delicious as any pizzeria in Italy, our starting point has always been the base. From a mother dough' starter, we create sourdough pizza bases in the traditional Neapolitan style. After slow-proving for 24 hours, we fire them in a wood oven before we add our toppings by hand. 'Altogether Italian' In Italy, few things matter more than good food. It's a deep-rooted belief in the power of food to bring people together, a belief we share at Crosta & Mollica.

Slow Proved Wood Fired Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 410G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Tomato Sauce (Tomato Puree, Chopped Tomato, Olive Oil, Salt), Water, Smoked Provola Cheese (10%) (Cow's Milk), Mozzarella Cheese (6.5%) (Cow's Milk), Buffalo Mozzarella (3.5%) (Buffalo Milk), Sunflower Oil, Aged Hard Cheese (1%) (Cow's Milk), Salt, Yeast

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Mustard Seed and Soy. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

410g ℮