We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersSummerDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Crosta & Mollica Formaggi Sourdough Pizza 410g

Crosta & Mollica Formaggi Sourdough Pizza 410g

No ratings yet
Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf
Vegetarian

Formaggi Sourdough Pizza Topped with Tomato Sauce & Cheeses
A classic cheese pizza is about more than simple indulgence. Its brilliance is determined by the exacting selection of cheeses, each playing its own part in making an elegant pizza. Here, the smokiness of provola mingle with creamy mozzarella and buffalo mozzarella and, as a final touch, a generous sprinkling of aged hard cheese.
To make pizzas as authentic and delicious as any pizzeria in Italy, our starting point has always been the base. From a mother dough' starter, we create sourdough pizza bases in the traditional Neapolitan style. After slow-proving for 24 hours, we fire them in a wood oven before we add our toppings by hand.'Altogether Italian'In Italy, few things matter more than good food. It's a deep-rooted belief in the power of food to bring people together, a belief we share at Crosta & Mollica.
Slow Proved Wood FiredSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 410G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Tomato Sauce (Tomato Puree, Chopped Tomato, Olive Oil, Salt), Water, Smoked Provola Cheese (10%) (Cow's Milk), Mozzarella Cheese (6.5%) (Cow's Milk), Buffalo Mozzarella (3.5%) (Buffalo Milk), Sunflower Oil, Aged Hard Cheese (1%) (Cow's Milk), Salt, Yeast

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Mustard Seed and Soy. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

410g ℮

View all Fresh Pizza

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here