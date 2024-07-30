New
Fish Said Fred Thai Cod Curry 276g

Fish Said Fred Thai Cod Curry 276g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£5.00

£18.12/kg

MSC

Defrosted skinless and boneless cod pieces with Thai green sauce, red peppers, chilli and parsleyHi, I'm Fred and I want to help people fall in love with tasty, healthy, responsibly sourced fish. So, I'm going to make it as easy as possible for you to cook and enjoy fish at home more often.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.MSC - Certified Sustainable Seafood MSC™, Responsibly sourced, Thank you for choosing seafood that has met the MSC's global standard for sustainability. Together we can help protect fish stocks for the future, MSC-C-50287, www.msc.org
Pack size: 276G

Ingredients

Cod (Gadus morhua) (Fish) (58%), Red Pepper, Coconut Milk, Water, Garlic Purée, Red Chillies, Lemongrass Purée, Onion Purée, Sugar, Galangal Purée, Light Brown Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Desiccated Coconut, Green Chilli Purée, Cornflour, Parsley, Lime Leaf, Coriander, Basil, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Black Pepper, Spinach Extract

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

The Legal Bit: Made in the U.K. with cod caught in the Northeast Atlantic Ocean (Barents Sea, Norwegian Sea, Spitzbergen and bear Island and Iceland Grounds) using hooks and lines or trawls

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

276g ℮

View all Chinese, Thai & Asian Ready Meals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here