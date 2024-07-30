Fish Said Fred Thai Cod Curry 276g

Defrosted skinless and boneless cod pieces with Thai green sauce, red peppers, chilli and parsley Hi, I'm Fred and I want to help people fall in love with tasty, healthy, responsibly sourced fish. So, I'm going to make it as easy as possible for you to cook and enjoy fish at home more often.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere. MSC - Certified Sustainable Seafood MSC™, Responsibly sourced, Thank you for choosing seafood that has met the MSC's global standard for sustainability. Together we can help protect fish stocks for the future, MSC-C-50287, www.msc.org

Pack size: 276G

Ingredients

Cod (Gadus morhua) (Fish) (58%), Red Pepper, Coconut Milk, Water, Garlic Purée, Red Chillies, Lemongrass Purée, Onion Purée, Sugar, Galangal Purée, Light Brown Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Desiccated Coconut, Green Chilli Purée, Cornflour, Parsley, Lime Leaf, Coriander, Basil, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Black Pepper, Spinach Extract

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

The Legal Bit: Made in the U.K. with cod caught in the Northeast Atlantic Ocean (Barents Sea, Norwegian Sea, Spitzbergen and bear Island and Iceland Grounds) using hooks and lines or trawls

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

276g ℮