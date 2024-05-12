Tesco Finest Chicken & Garden Vegetable Pie 500g

All butter pastry filled with slow cooked chicken, petit pois and spinach in a cream and white wine sauce, finished with an oat and sage topping.

Crisp and golden, all butter pastry filled with tender pieces of British chicken, slow cooked in a light and creamy Sauvignon Blanc sauce with sweet petit pois, leafy spinach and fragrant parsley. Hand finished with a sage and oat sprinkle. Creamy Sage and oat topped all butter pastry filled with tender slow cooked chicken in a creamy Sauvignon Blanc sauce with petit pois, spinach and parsley. Pairs well with a crisp white wine.

Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Marinated Chicken (24%) [Chicken, Water, Salt, Cornflour, Lemon Juice], Butter (Milk) (15%), Water, Whipping Cream (Milk), Petit Pois, Sauvignon Blanc (4.5%), Spinach, Onion, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg, Oats, Salt, Garlic Purée, Chicken Extract, Yeast Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Chicken Fat, Black Pepper, Parsley, Sage, Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

500g e