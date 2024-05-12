We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Chicken & Garden Vegetable Pie 500g

£7.50

£15.00/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pie
Energy
645kcal
2694kJ
32%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.8g

low

4%of the reference intake
Fat
35.3g

high

50%of the reference intake
Saturates
20.3g

high

102%of the reference intake
Salt
1.62g

medium

27%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1078kJ / 258kcal

All butter pastry filled with slow cooked chicken, petit pois and spinach in a cream and white wine sauce, finished with an oat and sage topping.
Crisp and golden, all butter pastry filled with tender pieces of British chicken, slow cooked in a light and creamy Sauvignon Blanc sauce with sweet petit pois, leafy spinach and fragrant parsley. Hand finished with a sage and oat sprinkle.Creamy Sage and oat topped all butter pastry filled with tender slow cooked chicken in a creamy Sauvignon Blanc sauce with petit pois, spinach and parsley. Pairs well with a crisp white wine.
Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Marinated Chicken (24%) [Chicken, Water, Salt, Cornflour, Lemon Juice], Butter (Milk) (15%), Water, Whipping Cream (Milk), Petit Pois, Sauvignon Blanc (4.5%), Spinach, Onion, Cornflour, Pasteurised Egg, Oats, Salt, Garlic Purée, Chicken Extract, Yeast Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Chicken Fat, Black Pepper, Parsley, Sage, Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

500g e

