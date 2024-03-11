New
Birds Eye Steamfresh Creamy Cheese Pasta With Vegetable 400g

Birds Eye Steamfresh Creamy Cheese Pasta With Vegetable 400g

4.5(34)
Write a review

£3.50

£8.75/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per bag microwaved provides:
Energy
218kJ
519kcal
26%of the reference intake
Fat
15g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.9g

low

20%of the reference intake
Sugars
10g

low

11%of the reference intake
Salt
1.6g

medium

27%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Cooked Penne Pasta with Peas and Broccoli in a Creamy Cheese SauceFor a sustainable tomorrowMaking a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every dayBIRDSEYE.CO.UK/OUR-SUSTAINABLE-PATHLooking for a tasty, hassle-free lunch or dinner idea? Try our Birds Eye Steamfresh Creamy Cheese pasta with vegetables, expertly prepared by our team of dedicated chefs to give you a perfectly steamed, vegetable-rich pasta meal for one that cooks in the microwave in minutes. Our pasta meal has a mixture of cheeses combined with peas and broccoli for a healthy, balanced meal which is 1 of your 5 a day. For an extra source of protein, why not try combining this Birds Eye Steamfresh pasta meal with your favourite chicken dish?Forever Food Together. Our commitment to a sustainable future means responsibly sourcing and preparing your food, creating new products that contribute to a balanced diet, and helping everyone to reduce food waste.
One bag of Birds Eye Steamfresh Creamy Cheese Vegetable Pasta provides 1 of your recommended 5 daily portions of fruit and vegetables.Pasta is a big favourite of ours. But who wants the hassle of boiling water and stirring sauces? That's why we created our range of delicious pasta dishes that are ready in minutes. Just pop the bag in the microwave and let our clever vent do the hard work; Gently steaming the pasta, vegetables and sauce to give you perfection every time. When it's cooked, let the bag stand for a minute to let the flavours fully infuse. How quick was that?
Contains non-vegetarian cheese.'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Cooked Penne Pasta (45%) (Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Vegetables (35%) (Peas, Broccoli, Onion), Milk, Water, Sunflower Oil, Cheese (2%) (Gouda, Gorgonzola (non-Vegetarian) Parmesan (Non-Vegetarian)) (Milk), Starch (Rice, Potato), White Wine, Milk Curd, Salt, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Stock Powder (Dextrose, Salt, Dried Vegetables (Carrots, Onion, Leek, Shallots), Tomato Powder, Paprika), Butter (Milk), Spices, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Protein

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in Capital Letters.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

View all Steamed Rice & Vegetables

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here