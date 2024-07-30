Cheez-It Cheese Sour Cream & Onion 150g

Thin & Crispy Baked Snacks with Cheese and Cheese, Sour Cream & Onion Seasoning.

Cheez-It Cheese Sour Cream & Onion thin & crispy are baked with 100% real cheese and a crunchy, munchy texture that's like nothing you've ever tasted. Cheez-It Cheese Sour Cream & Onion baked snacks pack a tangy sour cream and onion punch into one munchable snack. Deliciously crunchy and delightfully tangy. Ideal as an anytime snack: a crunchy lunch accompaniment, perfect for after-work gatherings, game nights with friends or on-the-go munching.

Deliciously Cheezy: Cheez-it Cheese Sour Cream & Onion thin & crispy are baked, never fried, with 100% real cheese and seasoned to crunchy perfection. Vegetarian Certified & Halal Certified: Cheez-It are Halal certified and suitable for vegetarians, but they're not suitable for vegans. Authentic Taste: Cheez-It baked snacks do not contain artificial colours or any flavours. Perfect for Any Occasion: Ideal as an anytime snack - a crunchy lunch accompaniment, perfect for after-work gatherings, game night with friends or on-the-go munching.

Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Starch, Dehydrated Potatoes, Cheese and Sour Cream & Onion Seasoning (Whey Powder {Milk}, Cheese Powder {Milk} (0.6%), Salt, Sunflower Oil, Onion Powder, Flavourings {Milk}, Sour Cream Powder {Milk}, Dextrose, Buttermilk Powder {Milk}, Modified Starch Acid {Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid}, Cream Powder {Milk}, Glucose Syrup Powder, Acidity Regulator {Calcium Lactate}, Sugar, Colour {Paprika Extract}, Milk Proteins), Cheese (Milk) (4.2%), Oat Fibre, Sugar, Salt, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates), Acids (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid), Emulsifiers (Lecithins), Colours (Curcumin, Annatto Norbixin, Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

May contain Gluten from other Cereals, Mustard, Soy.

Net Contents

5 x 50g ℮

Additives