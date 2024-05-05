Tesco Fire Pit Purple Sprouting Broccoli with Sweet Soy Glaze 210g

Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook for 10 minutes as per oven guidelines above then drizzle over the glaze and place on the barbecue for a further 5 -10 minutes or until the stems are tender, turning frequently.

Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook for 10 minutes as per oven guidelines above then drizzle over the glaze and place on the barbecue for a further 5 -10 minutes or until the stems are tender, turning frequently.

Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 15-20 mins Remove all packaging and place sauce sachet to one side. Wash and drain the broccoli. Spread the broccoli evenly on a baking tray and drizzle over 10ml of sunflower oil. Cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes. Remove and evenly spread the soy glaze over the broccoli. Return to the oven and cook for a further 5 to 10 minutes or until the stems are tender.

Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 15-20 mins Remove all packaging and place sauce sachet to one side. Wash and drain the broccoli. Spread the broccoli evenly on a baking tray and drizzle over 10ml of sunflower oil. Cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10 minutes. Remove and evenly spread the soy glaze over the broccoli. Return to the oven and cook for a further 5 to 10 minutes or until the stems are tender.

Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024