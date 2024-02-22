We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Starbucks Skinny Latte Chilled Coffee 750ml

£3.75

£0.50/100ml

Lactose free milk drink with Starbucks® Arabica coffee with added sweetener. UHT.Committed to 100% Ethical Coffee Sourcing in partnership with Conservation internationalstarbucks.com/social-impact
No added sugar**This product has 30% less sugar than most latte ice coffees, contains naturally occurring sugars.Lactose-free******Lactose <0.01g/100ml. Not suitable for milk allergy sufferers. Committed to 100% ethical coffee sourcing in partnership with Conservation International.Less calories****Reduced energy due to 30% sugar reduction compared to other caffe latte ice coffees.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C081801, www.fsc.org© 2024 Starbucks Corporation.
Bold espresso100% Arabica Coffee DrinkThe Perfect BlendStarbucks Coffee and the PlanetEnjoy More
Pack size: 750ML
No Added SugarLess calories

Ingredients

1.1% Fat Milk (75%), Starbucks® Arabica Coffee (Water, Coffee Extract) (24.8%), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate), Stabilisers (Gellan Gum, Carrageenan), Lactase Enzyme, Sweetener (Acesulfame K)

Allergy Information

Not suitable for Milk allergy sufferers. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

The Perfect ServeQuality from Starbucks Creativity from You1 Shake2 Pour3 Enjoy cold!

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

