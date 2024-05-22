New
Seabrook Loaded Nacho Chips Spicy Salsa Flavour 130g

Seabrook Loaded Nacho Chips Spicy Salsa Flavour 130g

£1.75

£1.35/100g

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 22g Serving (1/6 bag) contains:
Energy
428kJ
102kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
4.0g

high

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.24g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 428kJ

Salsa Flavour Corn Snacks
Seabrook Crisps and the Seabrook logo are registered trademarks.
Brilliant by the BagfulOur Loaded Nacho Chips Pack a Tasty Punch into Every CrunchVegetarian Society ApprovedVegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
Pack size: 130G

Ingredients

Tortilla Chip [Corn, Pomegranate Extract, Rosemary Extract], Vegetable Oil [Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil], Salsa Seasoning (8%) [Sugar, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Salt, Rice Flour, Garlic Powder, Green Bell Pepper Powder, Onion Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Potassium Chloride, Spice (Dried Coriander, Jalapeno Pepper Powder, Cumin Powder), Yeast Extract, Tomato Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Dried Parsley, Flavouring, Spice Extract (Jalapeno Pepper), Key Lime Oil]

Allergy Information

May contain Milk, Soya, Sulphites and Gluten

Net Contents

130g ℮

