New
Ritz Crackers Original 150g

Ritz Crackers Original 150g

£1.25

£0.83/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 30 g contains
Energy
610kJ
146kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
6.8g

-

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.1g

-

16%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.6g

-

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.38g

-

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2033 kJ

Savoury crackersBeTreatwise.net
Mondelēz internationalHere at Ritz we like to keep things simple. Like our tasty little crackers made from good quality ingredients.So keep your munchtime simple too. Just grab a friend, tear open a box and reach in together. Because life's more fun when shared!Why not try the rest of our range
Some settling of contents may have occurred during transport.
Suitable for vegans
Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphates, Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates, Potassium Carbonates), Salt, Barley Malt Flour

Allergy Information

May contain Milk.

Net Contents

150g ℮

