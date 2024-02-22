We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersEaster lunchDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
image 1 of Cheetos Puffs Cheese Flavour Crisps 6 x 13g
image 1 of Cheetos Puffs Cheese Flavour Crisps 6 x 13gimage 2 of Cheetos Puffs Cheese Flavour Crisps 6 x 13g

Cheetos Puffs Cheese Flavour Crisps 6 x 13g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.50

£1.92/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each inner pack contains:
Energy
268kJ
64kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
4.1g

high

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.9g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.21g

high

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 268 kJ (3%*)

Cheese Flavour Corn Puffs
64kcal 268kJ per packSuitable for vegetariansNo artificial ColoursNo artificial preservatives
Pack size: 78G
64kcal 268kJ per packSuitable for vegetariansNo artificial ColoursNo artificial preservatives

Ingredients

Corn (Maize), Rapeseed Oil, Cheese Flavour [Whey Permeate (contains Milk), Dried Cheese (from Milk), Salt, Cheese Solids (from Milk), Dairy Solids (from Milk), Yeast Extract, Potassium Chloride, Acid (Lactic Acid), Flavour Enhancer (Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Colours (Paprika Extract, Annatto Norbixin), Natural Flavouring (contains Milk)]

Allergy Information

May contain: Soya, Wheat, Barley, Gluten, Celery, Mustard Contains: See highlighted ingredients

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Net Contents

6 x 13g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

View all Better Snacking

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here