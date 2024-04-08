We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Schweppes Ginger Beer 12 x 150ml

Guideline Daily Amounts

150ml glass
Energy
135kJ
32kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.4g

high

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per: 100ml

Sparkling Ginger Flavoured Soft Drink with Sugar and SweetenersThe Schweppes brand dates back more than 200 years when the pioneer and character Jacob Schweppe invented the revolutionary process to enrich pure water with carbon dioxide. Schweppes inspires adults to explore and savour life's experiences with its millions of tiny little bubbles. Since 1783.
Try out Schweppes Ginger Beer, a carbonated soft drink inspired by the 1870's original formula. Enjoy classic, crisp sparkling water with ginger taste while at a party or relaxing at home. Drink it straight or mix it with your favourite spirit to make your own tasty cocktail."Do you ever wonder how does over 200 years of efferverence and socialisng taste?Then choose Schweppes to find out! Schweppes Ginger Beer is the iconic sparkling soft drink inspired by the 1870's original formula. Intriguing, refreshing with everlasting bubbles and a delicious hint of ginger, it challenges your tastebuds and brings you an exciting experience.
By appointment to her majesty Queen Elizabeth II Schweppes holdings Ltd manufacturers of Schweppes and rose's soft drinks
Part of the Perfect Mix
Pack size: 1800ML

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Gluconate), Flavourings, Preservative (Sodium Benzoate), Stabilisers (Modified Starch, Glycerol Esters Of Wood Rosins), Sweeteners (Sodium Saccharin, Sucralose)

Number of uses

This multipack contains 12x150ml cans

Net Contents

12 x 150ml ℮

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

