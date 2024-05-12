Pinch Pan Poppin’ Chicken Pasanda & Nutty Pilau​ Rice 400g

Cooked marinated chicken pieces in a cream and ground almond sauce, with cooked basmati rice, pistachio pieces and flaked almonds.

Aromatic, mild and creamy curry inspired by Indian royalty with tender chicken and ground almonds, spiced with cardamom, cinnamon and clove, paired with lively fruity and nutty pilau rice.

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Cooked Basmati Rice (Water, Basmati Rice, Sweetened Dried Cranberries (Sugar, Cranberries, Sunflower Oil), Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Cumin Seeds, Salt, Cardamom Powder, Colour (Curcumin)), Cooked Marinated Chicken (20%) (Chicken, Tomato Purée, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Salt, Soya Oil, Yogurt Powder (Milk), Green Chilli Purée, Water, Palm Oil, Chilli Powder, Yogurt (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Ginger Powder, Cinnamon, Black Pepper, Mace, Fenugreek, Star Anise, Turmeric, Basil), Single Cream (Milk), Water, Yogurt (Milk), Tomato Purée, Onion, Cornflour, Ginger Purée, Muscovado Sugar, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Pistachio Nuts, Flaked Almonds, Ground Almonds, Salt, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Cardamom Powder, Turmeric, Cumin Seeds, Fennel, Cinnamon, Mace, Star Anise, Clove

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts, other Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Chicken from Thailand Packed in the UK

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g ℮