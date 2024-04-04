Highland Game Smoky Venison burger 340g

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Cook from chilled. Remove all packaging. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Not suitable for microwave cooking. Do not reheat. Ensure product is cooked thoroughly, is piping hot and there is no pink meat visible.

Grill

Instructions: 26 mins Preheat the grill to medium, arrange the burgers on the grill rack, then cook for approximately 26 minutes, turning occasionally. Allow to stand for 1 minute.

Shallow Fry