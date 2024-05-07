Pukka Chicken Ham and Leek Pie

Tender pieces of chicken, smoke flavoured ham and leeks in a creamy cheddar cheese sauce, encased in a light puff pastry case.

With tender chicken, ham and leek This tasty pie is hard to beat 144 Layers of crispy puff pastry Creamy Cheddar cheese sauce Rustic crimped crust Tender chicken pieces

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine), Chicken (15%) (contains: Chicken Breast, Modified Maize Starch, Salt), Margarine (contains: Palm & Rapeseed Fats & Oils, Water, Salt), Water, Whole Milk, Smoke Flavoured Ham (4%) (contains: Pork, Water, Salt, Stabiliser: Sodium Tripolyphosphate, Smoke Flavour, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite), Double Cream (4%) (Milk), Sliced Leek (4%), Onion, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (3.5%) (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Chicken Stock, Garlic Puree, Salt, Thyme, Roast Chicken Flavour, Cracked Black Pepper

Allergy Information

May also contain (traces of): Barley, Soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in the UK