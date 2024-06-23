Tesco Southern Fried Chicken Chipotle Mayo Sub

Chicken breast in a southern fried coating, chipotle mayonnaise and a vegetable slaw in a chipotle mayonnaise and crème fraîche dressing in a white sub roll.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin Thiamin], Water, Chicken Breast (16%), Carrot, Rapeseed Oil, Cabbage, Durum Wheat Semolina, Onion, Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Sugar, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Yeast, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Fermented Wheat Flour, Oak Smoked Tomato Purée, Citrus Fibre, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Wheat Fibre, Spices, Milk Solids, Wheat Starch, Tapioca Starch, Maize Flour, Chilli Purée, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Roasted Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Sage Extract, Chilli Flakes, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Mustard Powder, Paprika Extract, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Coriander Extract, Chilli Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract), Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Pepper Extract.

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using non-UK chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings