Tesco Southern Fried Chicken Chipotle Mayo Sub

Tesco Southern Fried Chicken Chipotle Mayo Sub

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
436kcal
1834kJ
22%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.7g

low

6%of the reference intake
Fat
15.6g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.5g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Salt
1.52g

medium

25%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 940kJ / 224kcal

Chicken breast in a southern fried coating, chipotle mayonnaise and a vegetable slaw in a chipotle mayonnaise and crème fraîche dressing in a white sub roll.
LOVE YOUR LUNCH OUR SOFT, EGG GLAZED SUB IS PACKED WITH SLICED SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN, CHIPOTLE AND CRÉME FRAÎCHE COLESLAW AND CHIPOTLE MAYO. SUBLIMECHIPOTLE MAYO LOVE YOUR LUNCH

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin Thiamin], Water, Chicken Breast (16%), Carrot, Rapeseed Oil, Cabbage, Durum Wheat Semolina, Onion, Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Sugar, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Yeast, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Fermented Wheat Flour, Oak Smoked Tomato Purée, Citrus Fibre, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Wheat Fibre, Spices, Milk Solids, Wheat Starch, Tapioca Starch, Maize Flour, Chilli Purée, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Roasted Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Sage Extract, Chilli Flakes, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Mustard Powder, Paprika Extract, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Coriander Extract, Chilli Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract), Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Pepper Extract.

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Made using non-UK chicken.

