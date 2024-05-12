Charlie Bigham's Jalfrezi Chicken 496g To find out more about us and the chance to win prizes, visit bighams.com Over twenty five years ago i started hand-preparing delicious recipes in small batches, the way you would at home. We've never cut corners or compromised on quality - and never will. I'm always looking for ways to make everything we do even better, so if you have any ideas, I'd love to hear what you think at hello@bighams.com We're striving for a greener planet. Find out more: www.bighams.com/environment Design: BIGFISH.CO.UK

Pack size: 496G

Ingredients

Chicken (31%), Onions, Tomatoes, Rapeseed Oil, Milk, Water, Butter (Milk), Double Cream (Milk), Mango Chutney (Sugar, Mangoes, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid, Cayenne Pepper, Garlic, Ginger), Ginger Purée, Red Peppers, Yellow Peppers, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Lemon Juice, Salt, Tomato Purée, Ground Coriander, Mustard Seeds, Ground Chillies, Smoked Paprika, Ground Turmeric, Ground Cumin, Cumin Seeds, Coriander, Chillies, Black Pepper, Ground Cardamon, Ground Fenugreek, Ground Cinnamon, Ground Dill, Ground Cardamom, Ground Ginger, Ground Cloves, Colour: Paprika Extract, Secret ingredient: Obsession

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts, Nuts and Sesame. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

496g ℮