Westland Gro-Sure Shady Lawn Seed 300g

WESTLAND GRO-SURE SHADY LAWN SEED 300G Westland are gardening for lawn care tips visit: www.gardenhealth.com/ lawn-care-guide
x1 10m² coverage**When seeding a new lawn, this pack treats 10 sq. m (1 parking space).Consistent results - Shade tolerant grass seedsGermination success - Unique seed treatment for strong growthGet the lawn you want - A green, lush lawnTop TipOverseeding: Add new grass seed to your lawn 2x per season (spring & autumn) for an easy to maintain, thick & strong lawn which outcompetes weeds & moss.Supplier reference 7164. Seed for domestic use only.
1 Parking space = 2m x 5m, which is 10 sq. m.Contents may settle during transit.Westland and Gro-Sure are registered trademarks of Westland Horticulture Ltd.© Westland Horticulture Ltd 2019
Grow with Gro-Sure CertaintyDeters BirdsSurvives Longer in Dry ConditionsEstablishment Around Trees & ShrubsMaintain Colour All Season LongShade ToleranceNew & improved seed blendsBuilt-in Seed ApplicatorFine grass blades for a beautiful, lush lawnOur lawn seed will grow on any soil typeYour lawn will have a high disease toleranceOur range is colour matchedEasy to UseEven Application Every Time
Pack size: 300G

Net Contents

300g ℮

Preparation and Usage

When to useAvoid cold soil temperatures (below 10°C) & hot conditions (above 19°C)How to use gro-sure lawn seedNew lawnPreparationRemove all debris & weeds. Dig over the soil if too compact. If soil is dry water thoroughly the day before sowing. Level and firm down the soil, forming a good seed bed.ApplicationShake the box to mix the seeds. Apply at 30gr per m². Lightly rake into soil. Tip: For best results use our built-in spreader.AftercareKeep soil watered if no rain falls until established. Use a fine-rosed watering can or sprinkler. Mow for first time when grass is 5-8cm long. Do not take more than 1/3 off grass blade each time.Over-seedingRemove any weeds & rake away so you can see bare soil. Mow the lawn on a short setting and remove cuttings.Shake the box to mix the seeds. Apply at 25gr per m². Lightly rake into soil. Tip: For best results use our built-in spreader.Keep soil watered if no rain falls until established. Use a fine-rosed watering can or sprinkler. Mow for first time when grass is 5-8cm long. Do not take more than 1/3 off grass blade each time.Top tipApply gro-sure lawn seeding soil, before seeding, to increase germination by up to 25%.Top tipFeed your lawn on a regular basis to keep it strong, thick and easy to maintain. We recommend Westland safelawn, after cut ultra green plus or after cut lawn thickener.

