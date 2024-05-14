We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Tofoo Co. Original Seitan 225g

The Tofoo Co. Original Seitan 225g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Typical energy values (as sold) per 100g: 682kJ/162kcal
Energy
512kJ
122kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
5.2g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

low

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
1.12g

medium

19%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 682kJ

Pasteurised Chicken Flavour Seitan, made with Tofu.Visit tofooo.co.uk for inspiration
All Hail Seitan!We've teamed up with Temple of Seitan to bring you a little taste of heaven.Temple of Seitan are the masters of this wheat protein, serving their world-famous seitan in their restaurants.Tofu is a key ingredient, making it lighter and juicier without sacrificing its fibrous and meaty texture.This recipe has been made to their exacting standards, mixing Tofoo with high protein seitan to create a "Chicken" taste and texture. Try yours stripped and stuffed in a taco, or cover in breadcrumbs and fry.
Bean GuaranteeOur bean guarantee:Sustainable100% OrganicGM free
PEFC - PEFC™ Certified, This product is from sustainably managed forests and controlled sources, PEFC/16-33-939, www.pefc.org
Chicken flavour SeitanReady, shred, goTemple of Seitan Approved RecipeSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 225G

Ingredients

Tofu (51%) (Water, Soya Beans (36%), Nigari), Water, Seitan Blend (22%) (Wheat Gluten, Salt, Thickener (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose)), Rapeseed Oil, Chicken Flavouring (Natural Flavouring Substances, Flavouring preparations)

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 3 servings

Net Contents

225g

Additives

Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

