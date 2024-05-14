The Tofoo Co. Original Seitan 225g

Pasteurised Chicken Flavour Seitan, made with Tofu. Visit tofooo.co.uk for inspiration

All Hail Seitan! We've teamed up with Temple of Seitan to bring you a little taste of heaven. Temple of Seitan are the masters of this wheat protein, serving their world-famous seitan in their restaurants. Tofu is a key ingredient, making it lighter and juicier without sacrificing its fibrous and meaty texture. This recipe has been made to their exacting standards, mixing Tofoo with high protein seitan to create a "Chicken" taste and texture. Try yours stripped and stuffed in a taco, or cover in breadcrumbs and fry.

Bean Guarantee Our bean guarantee: Sustainable 100% Organic GM free

PEFC - PEFC™ Certified, This product is from sustainably managed forests and controlled sources, PEFC/16-33-939, www.pefc.org

Chicken flavour Seitan Ready, shred, go Temple of Seitan Approved Recipe Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 225G

Ingredients

Tofu (51%) (Water, Soya Beans (36%), Nigari), Water, Seitan Blend (22%) (Wheat Gluten, Salt, Thickener (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose)), Rapeseed Oil, Chicken Flavouring (Natural Flavouring Substances, Flavouring preparations)

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 3 servings

Net Contents

225g

Additives