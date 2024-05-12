We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pinch Magic Masala Spiced Chips & Pink Velvet Dip​ 350g

£3.75

£10.71/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 1/2 Pack
Energy
1612kJ
386kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
21.1g

high

30%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.9g

low

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.0g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
1.68g

medium

28%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 921kJ/221kcal

Cut potato chips coated in batter with spices and a sachet of yogurt dip.
Crunchy, masala-seasoned chips with a side of velvety smooth blush pink yogurt for an Irresistibly tangy dollop-and-dunk Indian street-style favourite.
Pack size: 350G

Ingredients

Potato, Yogurt Dip (Greek Style Yogurt (Milk), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Garlic Purée, Salt, Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Lemon Zest, Garlic Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Onion Powder), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Garlic Purée, Green Chilli Purée, Cumin Seeds, Coriander Powder, Paprika, Wheat Starch, Turmeric, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Cumin Powder, Fenugreek, Salt, Cinnamon, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Cardamom Powder, Clove, Black Pepper, Fennel, Dill

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

350g ℮

