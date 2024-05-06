We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Eat Real Quinoa Chips Sour Cream & Chive 90G

Vegan

Quinoa based chips with sour cream & chive flavour seasoning.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Crossed Grain Symbol - GB-161-003, CUK-G-196
Plant-BasedGluten Free"Yeah, Crunchy"Suitable for vegansKosher - KLBD
Pack size: 90G

Ingredients

Quinoa Flour (21%), Maize Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Sour Cream & Chive Flavour Seasoning [Rice Flour, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Chives, Acid (Citric Acid)], Maize Starch, Lentil Flour, Pea Flour, Sugar, Salt

Allergy Information

May contain Soya.

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately 4-5 servings

Net Contents

90g ℮

