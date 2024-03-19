We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersEaster lunchDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Pukka 4 Sausage Rolls 360g

Pukka 4 Sausage Rolls 360g

5(1)
Write a review
Online only offer - Any 4 for 3 Clubcard Price - Cheapest Product Free - Selected Frozen Products - Ends 08/04
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Seasoned pork sausage meat, encased in light puff pastry.
Tasty, Rich & Full of FlavourBakes in Under 30 Mins
Pack size: 360G

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Flour [contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine], Pork (20%), Margarine [contains: Palm & Rapeseed Fats & Oils, Water, Salt], Rusk (contains: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Salt, Raising Agent: Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate], Plant Based Glaze [contains: Water, Vegetable Oil, Sugar, Cornflour, Pea Protein, Starch, Colour: Beta-Carotene], Seasoning (1.9%) [Wheat Flour], Pork Seasoning [Wheat Protein], Salt, Butter [Milk]

Allergy Information

May also contain (traces of): Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

360g ℮

View all Bakes & Sausage Rolls

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here