Pukka Sausage Casserole Pie

Seasoned pork sausage meat with onions, mushrooms and carrots in a savoury sauce, encased in a light puff pastry case.
Love our sausage casserole pie?Here's some more for you to tryChicken & mushroomAll steakMinced beef & onionHere's something that you have to try, Sausage casserole in a tasty pie144 Layers of crispy puff pastrySliced sausagesRustic crimped crustDiced vegetables

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine), Water, Pork Sausage (16%) (contains: Pork, Water, Rusk (Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt), Wheat Starch, Seasoning Blend (Dextrose, Salt, Stabiliser: Sodium Tripolyphosphate, Spices (Pepper, Chilli, Coriander, Mace), Spice Extracts (Pepper, Mace, Nutmeg, Ginger), Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate), Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Calcium Alginate Casing, Pork Rind, Beef Collagen Casing, Wheat Protein, Salt, Paprika), Margarine (contains: Palm & Rapeseed Fats & Oils, Water, Salt), Onion (9%), Potato, Carrot (4.5%), Mushroom (4.5%), Chicken Stock, Modified Maize Starch, Garlic Puree, Salt, Onion Powder, Worcestershire Style Sauce (Sulphites, Barley), Natural Caramel, Cracked Black Pepper, Butter (Milk), Roast Chicken Flavour, Ground Bay

Allergy Information

May also contain (traces of): Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

