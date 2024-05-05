We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

VEG TABLE Tomato & Feta Fiesta Meal 380g

VEG TABLE Tomato & Feta Fiesta Meal 380g

£4.50

£11.84/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per pack (oven cooked)
Energy
1235kJ
296kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
11.1g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.7g

low

24%of the reference intake
Sugars
14.1g

low

16%of the reference intake
Salt
1.04g

medium

17%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 369kJ/88kcal

Bell pepper and onion coated in oil, garlic purée and oregano, with tomatoes, cooked green lentils, feta cheese and green cabbage.
Rich feta cheese combined with sweet baby tomatoes, green lentils and oregano, for that taste of the Mediterranean.
You'll love eating at the Veg TableWe're on a mission to bring great tasting veg-based dishes to every table in the UK.We've combined our passion for fresh veg with big, bold flavours from around the world and created Veg Table, a delicious range of carefully balanced raw veg dishes that you can simply pop in the oven, because we know freshly cooked food always tastes best.If you love fresh food, exciting flavours and healthy living, come and join us at the Veg Table.
3 of Your 5 a Day in Each PackReady to CookSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 380G

Ingredients

Tomatoes (27%), Bell Pepper, Cooked Green Lentils (Water, Lentils), Onion, Feta Cheese (Sheep and Goats' Milk) (9%), Green Cabbage, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Oregano

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in Bold.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Net Contents

380g ℮

