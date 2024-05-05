VEG TABLE Tomato & Feta Fiesta Meal 380g

Bell pepper and onion coated in oil, garlic purée and oregano, with tomatoes, cooked green lentils, feta cheese and green cabbage.

Rich feta cheese combined with sweet baby tomatoes, green lentils and oregano, for that taste of the Mediterranean.

You'll love eating at the Veg Table We're on a mission to bring great tasting veg-based dishes to every table in the UK. We've combined our passion for fresh veg with big, bold flavours from around the world and created Veg Table, a delicious range of carefully balanced raw veg dishes that you can simply pop in the oven, because we know freshly cooked food always tastes best. If you love fresh food, exciting flavours and healthy living, come and join us at the Veg Table.

3 of Your 5 a Day in Each Pack Ready to Cook Suitable for vegetarians

Pack size: 380G

Ingredients

Tomatoes (27%), Bell Pepper, Cooked Green Lentils (Water, Lentils), Onion, Feta Cheese (Sheep and Goats' Milk) (9%), Green Cabbage, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Oregano

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in Bold.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Net Contents

380g ℮