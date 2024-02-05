We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Higgidy Cheddar & Caramalised Onion Chutney Rolls x2 54g

Higgidy Cheddar & Caramalised Onion Chutney Rolls x2 54g

£1.30

£2.41/100g

Vegetarian

Mature Cheddar & Red Leicester cheeses with caramelised onion chutney wrapped in all-butter puff pastry, hand-topped with a cheese & crispy onion crumb.
Mature Cheddar & Red Leicester cheeses with caramelised onion chutney wrapped in all-butter puff pastry, hand-topped with a cheese & crispy onion crumb.
Tray - responsibly sourced cardboard, widely recycledFilm - Not currently recycledFor more info: higgidy.co.uk/recycle
Vegetarian Society Approved
Pack size: 54G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Butter (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (9%), Caramelised Onion Chutney (7%) (Onions, Red Wine Vinegar, Demerara Sugar, Muscovado Sugar, Balsamic Vinegar of Modena (Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Grape Must), Citrus Fibre (Citrus Fibre, Thickener: Pectin), Salt, Black Pepper), Sautéed Onion (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Potato, Cannellini Beans, Free Range Whole Egg, Ricotta Cheese (Milk), Red Leicester Cheese (Milk) (contains Colour: Annatto Norbixin), Crème Fraîche (Milk), Free Range Egg Yolk, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Salt, Dijon Mustard, Sustainable Palm Oil*, Dried Skimmed Milk, Onion, Black Onion Seeds, Double Cream (Milk), Mustard Powder, *www.higgidy.co.uk/palmoil

Allergy Information

All ingredients are suitable for vegetarians. However, this product is made on a site where we also handle non-vegetarian products. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

54g ℮

