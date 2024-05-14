Higgidy Mature Cheddar & Sweet Chilli Dinky Rolls 170g

Mature Cheddar & Sweet Chilli Dinky Rolls Mature Cheddar & ricotta cheeses with sweet red peppers, butternut squash purée and sweet chilli chutney, wrapped in all-butter puff pastry, hand-topped with a mature Cheddar & chilli crumb.

A little bit more about us... We're Higgidy, and we make glorious everyday food to help people live well. Bold, vibrant, uplifting dishes for lovely lunches and swift but satisfying suppers. Not forgetting, moreish nibbles for mid-afternoon snacking too. www.higgidy.co.uk

FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C022651, www.fsc.org

Like our friends at FareShare, we believe that no good food should go to waste. That's why we donate any extra pies, quiches or rolls to the team at FareShare Sussex who turn them into meals for those who need them most.

Pack size: 170G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Butter (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (12%), Sweet Chilli Chutney (11%), Sautéed Onion (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Ricotta Cheese (Milk), Cannellini Beans, Potato, Free-Range Whole Egg, Butternut Squash Purée, Red Pepper (3%), Cornflour, Free-Range Egg Yolk, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika, Double Cream (Milk), Mustard Powder, Yeast

Allergy Information

Also, not suitable for consumers with a Fish allergy., All ingredients are suitable for vegetarians. However, this product is made on a site where we also handle non-vegetarian products. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

170g ℮