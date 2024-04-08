We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
image 1 of Kellogg's Corn Flakes Breakfast Cereal 450g
image 1 of Kellogg's Corn Flakes Breakfast Cereal 450gimage 2 of Kellogg's Corn Flakes Breakfast Cereal 450gimage 3 of Kellogg's Corn Flakes Breakfast Cereal 450g

Kellogg's Corn Flakes Breakfast Cereal 450g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.25

£0.50/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

30g
Energy
481kJ
113kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
0.3g

low

0.4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.4g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.34g

medium

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1604 kJ

Toasted Flakes of Golden Corn Fortified with Vitamins and Iron.Responsibly sourced corn**Find out more about our responsibly sourced corn initiatives at www.kelloggs.comEnjoy as part of a varied & balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
The original & best tasting**Source: Independent survey by MMR, February 2021, tested against over 80% of the flakes products in UK/ROI. Online survey with 1,000 consumers.Added goodness****Source of vitamins D, B1, B2, B3, B6, B9 & B12 and iron. Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of normal bones.
By appointment to her majesty the queen purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited
© 2024 Kellanova
50% of Your Daily Vitamin D NeedsNatural GrainResponsibly Sourced CornRolled & ToastedAdded Goodness B12, B6, DNo Artificial Colours or FlavoursSuitable for VegetariansManchester Beth Din - Kosher ParevHalal - HFA Approved
Pack size: 450G
Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of normal bones
Source of vitamins D, B1, B2, B3, B6, B9 & B12 and iron

Ingredients

Maize, Barley Malt Extract, Sugar, Salt, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

May contain Gluten from other Cereals. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Net Contents

450g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

View all Corn Flakes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here