Gu Chocolate & Cherry Desserts 2x80g

2 Chocolate (9.5%) Desserts On Top of A Cherry (14%) Compote

Chocolate Cherry This Cheeky Chocolate & Cherry Dessert is made with real chocolate and yet has less than half the fat, 40% less sugar & 65% more protein than a standard Gu. Our double layered chocolate & cherry layered dessert pots are a little bit of a sweet treat, perfect for any time of day. 1. 137 Calories 2. 40% Less Sugar 3. 75% Less Fat 4. 65% More Protein 5. 60% Less Salt

A tasty morsel about us Those two tiny dots over the ü emphasise the ‘oooooh-iness’ in our name, so it’s pronounced: ‘G-oo’. We create patisserie inspired indulgently layered desserts. Because when life is go go go, we know you deserve the goo-iest of desserts there are. Rich. Creamy. Pillowy soft. Salty-sweet. Soft and sticky. Melty. Gooey-in-the-middle. Golden. Rich. Chewy. Crunchy. Scoopable. Layers upon layers of loveliness. Delicious textures and flavours, all on one spoon, all at once. All served in your very own perfectly portioned glass ramekin. Gü is the best way to upgrade your Friday night. So when work’s done, get comfy, press play and Gü. (Although we do find it’s equally as delicious on any night of the week.) Our products aren’t the only thing with layers. Our packaging has hidden depths too. 100% recyclable and reusable - you can find lots of ways to repurpose your ramekins. We make special desserts for grown-ups. So, if like us you enjoy daily indulgence, then follow @Gudesserts on Instagram

Not suitable for vegetarians (contains beef gelatine) Gü is a registered trademark of Gü Indulgent Foods Ltd.

Pack size: 160G

Ingredients

Whole Milk, Water, Cherries, Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Whey Protein Concentrate (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Bamboo Fibre, Cream (Milk), Modified Starch, Sweetener (Maltitol Syrup), ButterMilk Powder, Beef Gelatine, Cornflour, Oligofructose, Pea Protein, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates), Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Natural Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Black Carrot Extract, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Allergy Information

May contain Wheat, Nuts and Egg. Allergens: see ingredients list in Bold and Capitals.

Net Contents

2 x 80g ℮

