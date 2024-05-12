We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pinch Sensational Saag Paneer & Coconut Basmati Rice​ 400g

£4.50

£11.25/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per pack
Energy
2980kJ
713kcal
35%of the reference intake
Fat
36.7g

high

52%of the reference intake
Saturates
20.0g

high

100%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.9g

low

13%of the reference intake
Salt
1.60g

medium

27%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 745kJ/178kcal

Paneer cheese with chickpeas and spinach in a cream, tomato and butter sauce, with cooked basmati rice and coconut flakes.
Indian-style paneer cheese in a mild, creamy tomato and spinach sauce spiced with cumin and chilli, paired with tropical coconut basmati rice and coconut shavings.
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Cooked Basmati Rice (Water, Basmati Rice, Coconut, Desiccated Coconut, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Cumin Seeds, Curry Leaves, Green Chilli Purée), Single Cream (Milk), Paneer Cheese (12%) (Milk), Chickpeas, Tomato Purée, Onion, Tomato, Spinach, Butter (Milk), Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Coconut Flakes, Demerara Sugar, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Paprika, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Green Chilli Purée, Fenugreek, Turmeric, Cardamom Powder, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Mace, Clove, Fennel, Ginger Powder, Nutmeg, Colour (Paprika Extract), Bay Leaf, Nutmeg Extract, Clove Extract, Cinnamon Extract

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

