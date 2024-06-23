New
Tesco Chicken Poppers With Tomato Ketchup 75g

Tesco Chicken Poppers With Tomato Ketchup 75g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.30

£1.73/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack (75g)
Energy
127kcal
535kJ
6%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.1g

low

3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.0g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.82g

medium

14%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 713kJ / 169kcal

Chopped, shaped and seasoned chicken breast in a breadcrumb coating with tomato ketchup.
Go for a dip this lunchtime with our moreish bites made with seasoned chicken breast in a breadcrumb coating with a tangy tomato ketchup.TENDER CHICKEN LOVE YOUR LUNCH
Pack size: 75G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Poppers (68%) [Chicken Breast, Water, Wheat Flour, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Potato Starch, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Wheat Starch, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Pea Fibre, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Sage, Yeast, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Paprika, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Nutmeg, Dextrose, Colour (Paprika Extract), Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper Extract, Turmeric Extract], Tomato Ketchup [Water, Tomato Paste, Tomato, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, White Pepper, Clove, Garlic Powder].

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using UK & EU chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

75g e

View all Lunch Meal Deals

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here