Tesco Some Like It Hot Piri Piri Chicken Salad 245g

Cooked spiced long grain rice with lemon and herb dressing, roasted red peppers and onion topped with tomato marinated chicken breast, vegetable slaw with piri piri mayonnaise, spinach and lettuce.

Turn up the heat with our mouth watering pot of spicy rice, topped with tomato marinated chicken breast, lettuce, and piri piri slaw for an extra kick. Discover our vibrant salads, packed with flavour and carefully selected fresh ingredients. SPICY RICE LOVE YOUR LUNCH

Pack size: 245G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Spiced Long Grain Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Spices, Salt, Red Pepper Powder, Onion Powder, Sugar, Coriander, Oregano, Black Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Mustard Flour, Lime Juice Powder, Tomato Powder, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)], Chicken Breast (14%), Water, Onion, Roasted Red Pepper, White Cabbage, Carrot, Spinach, Lettuce, Lemon Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Lime Juice, Cider Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Lemon Zest, Tomato Paste, Red Chilli Purée, Sugar, Salt, Cornflour, Spices, Tomato Powder, Parsley, Spirit Vinegar, Dried Red Pepper, Oregano, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Tapioca Starch, Black Pepper, Dried Glucose Syrup, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Colour (Paprika Extract), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using non-UK chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

245g e