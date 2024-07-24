Westland Pet Friendly SafeLawn Natural 5.25kg

WESTLAND SAFELAWN NATURAL 5.25KG For spreader settings & lawn care tips visit gardenhealth.com/lawn-care-guide

Why use SafeLawn? Child & pet friendly lawn feed Made with natural ingredients Slow-release feed package for a long lasting green & healthy lawn Prevents weeds & moss naturally No scorch risk due to its natural mode of action Prevent's weeds naturally† Prevents moss naturally† Prevents weeds & moss naturally† †As the grass becomes stronger it will start to outcompete weeds and moss. Friendly bacteria will transform dead moss into nutrients Long lasting greening Slow-release feed package for a long lasting green and healthy lawn. Safelawn promotes lawn recovery in spring and strengthens lawns to cope with stresses in winter Child & Pet Friendly Made with natural ingredients and formulated with less iron to reduce the risk of staining and transferring of product onto hard surfaces, so children and pets can safely use the lawn after application

Feel good gardening We are all about feel good gardening. So by getting hands on in the garden, we can all do our bit to promote wildlife and boost wellbeing. Whilst we continue to work hard to make our products and packaging greener, there is lots to feel good about.

Protect from frost. Contents may settle in transit. For use only as a home garden lawn treatment. 150m² Coverage x 15* * This pack treats 150m², equivalent to 15 car parking spaces. 1 parking space = 2 x 5 metres = 10m² GB/NI fertiliser declaration Compound fertiliser NPK 6-2-4 Total nitrogen (N) - 6.0% Total phosphorous pentoxide (P₂O₅) - 2.0% (0.8% P) Phosphorous pentoxide (P₂O₅) soluble in water - 0.1% P Total potassium oxide (K₂O) - 4.0% (3.3% K) Plus a range of trace elements ROI Fertiliser declaration Low nutrient fertiliser. NPK compound 6-0.8-3.3 Total nitrogen (N) - 6.0% Total phosphorous (P) - 0.8% Total potassium (K) - 3.3% Plus a range of trace elements Westland™ is a trademark of Westland Horticulture Ltd. © Westland Horticulture 2023

Long Lasting Greening Bring Your Lawn Back to Life the Natural Way

Pack size: 5.25KG

5.25kg ℮

