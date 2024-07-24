Westland Pet Friendly SafeLawn Natural 5.25kg

WESTLAND SAFELAWN NATURAL 5.25KG For spreader settings & lawn care tips visit gardenhealth.com/lawn-care-guide
Why use SafeLawn?Child & pet friendly lawn feedMade with natural ingredientsSlow-release feed package for a long lasting green & healthy lawnPrevents weeds & moss naturallyNo scorch risk due to its natural mode of actionPrevent's weeds naturally†Prevents moss naturally†Prevents weeds & moss naturally††As the grass becomes stronger it will start to outcompete weeds and moss. Friendly bacteria will transform dead moss into nutrientsLong lasting greeningSlow-release feed package for a long lasting green and healthy lawn. Safelawn promotes lawn recovery in spring and strengthens lawns to cope with stresses in winterChild & Pet FriendlyMade with natural ingredients and formulated with less iron to reduce the risk of staining and transferring of product onto hard surfaces, so children and pets can safely use the lawn after application
Feel good gardeningWe are all about feel good gardening. So by getting hands on in the garden, we can all do our bit to promote wildlife and boost wellbeing. Whilst we continue to work hard to make our products and packaging greener, there is lots to feel good about.
Protect from frost.Contents may settle in transit.For use only as a home garden lawn treatment.150m² Coverage x 15** This pack treats 150m², equivalent to 15 car parking spaces.1 parking space = 2 x 5 metres = 10m²GB/NI fertiliser declarationCompound fertiliser NPK 6-2-4Total nitrogen (N) - 6.0%Total phosphorous pentoxide (P₂O₅) - 2.0% (0.8% P)Phosphorous pentoxide (P₂O₅) soluble in water - 0.1% PTotal potassium oxide (K₂O) - 4.0% (3.3% K)Plus a range of trace elementsROI Fertiliser declarationLow nutrient fertiliser. NPK compound 6-0.8-3.3Total nitrogen (N) - 6.0%Total phosphorous (P) - 0.8%Total potassium (K) - 3.3%Plus a range of trace elementsWestland™ is a trademark of Westland Horticulture Ltd.© Westland Horticulture 2023
Long Lasting GreeningBring Your Lawn Back to Life the Natural Way
Pack size: 5.25KG
Net Contents
5.25kg ℮
Preparation and Usage
Instructions for use - It's as easy as 1,2,31. Where & when to useFeb- October- Can be used on young and established lawns.- Apply from February to October when the grass is actively growing.- Apply on a calm day when the grass is dry.- Do not apply during drought or freezing conditions.2. How much to use1 Parking space = 2x 5 metres = 10m².- Apply at a rate of 35g/m².- Top tip: One handful is approximately 35g.3. How to use- It is good practice to wear gloves when using the product, although it is not a requirement.- Mark out area to be treated.- Shake the pack before use to mix the contents.- Apply evenly over the marked area by hand or wheeled spreader.If using a wheeled spreader visit www.gardenhealth.com or scan the QR code on pack for spreader setting guidance.- It is good practice to wash hands and skin after use.- It is always a good idea to store product away from children and pets in a dry frost-free place.- Children and pets can use the lawn after application.Households with petsThis product is made from organic matter, an odour when opening the pack or applying is normal. Some dogs and other pets can be attracted to the odour and protein of Westland safelawn. To reduce attractiveness to pets, we recommend to water in after application.Aftercare48 Hours - 3-4 Days - 4 Weeks- Water granules in well within 48 hours if no rain falls to activate the feed- You can mow the lawn 3-4 days after treatment- Re-apply monthly as requiredOur tips for lawn success- Mow regularly during growing season, but don't remove more than 1/3 of the grass leaf.- Feed the lawn regularly to replace nutrients.- Treat weeds and moss where necessary.- Rake and scarify to remove dead moss and fallen leaves.- Aerate the soil to help encourage the free passage of water and nutrients.- Overseed the lawn to fill thin areas and patches with lawn seed.- Water newly sown lawn seed lightly and frequently.- For established lawns in drought conditions water heavily and infrequently.Protect from frost.Do not apply directly from spout onto lawn