Nakd Fruit & Fibre Apple & Cinnamon Bars 3 x 44g

Vegan

Dried Fruit and Peanut Bars with Oats, Seeds and Natural Flavouring
It's nice to meet you!Here at nakd. we are passionate about doing things differently and our Apple & Cinnamon Fruit & Fibre bars are no exception: each bar counts as 1 of your 5 a day and is packed with 6g of Fibre.Always made with 100% natural ingredients, vegan, gluten free and with no added sugar, what a delicious way to start your day!Don't be shy, give us a try!
FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C014207, www.fsc.org
Pack size: 132G

Ingredients

Dates† 30%, Peanuts 18%, Raisins 13%, Chicory Fibre 10%, Gluten Free Oats 9%, Peanut Butter 8%, Dried Apples 5%, Sunflower Seeds 3%, Pumpkin Seeds 3%, Cinnamon (Cassia), Natural Flavouring, †Dates not from Britain

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Soya and Nuts.

Produce of

Made in Britain

Net Contents

3 x 44g ℮

