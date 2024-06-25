New
Baxters Lobster Bisque 400g

£3.70

£0.92/100g

Lobster Bisque Soup with Double Cream, White Wine and French Brandy
Flavourful Atlantic lobster and langoustine with fresh Scottish double cream and French brandyI love the smooth sophistication of this creamy soup. A delicate mix of Atlantic lobster and langoustine combine to give it a delicious shellfish richness. Dry white wine, fresh Scottish double cream and a dash of French brandy finish this soup with a flourish.Audrey Baxter
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Water, Tomatoes, Double Cream (Milk) (5%), Lobster (Crustacean) (5%), Langoustines (Crustacean, Sulphites) (3.5%), Onions, Dry White Wine (Sulphites), Cornflour, Butter (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, French Brandy (1.5%), Lemon Juice, Sugar, Stabiliser (Polyphosphates), Yeast, Extract (Yeast Extract, Salt), Salt, Thyme, Vegetable Oil, Tomato Purée, Spices, Vegetable Extracts (Celery, Onion, Parsley), Niacin

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g ℮

