Tropicana Multivitamin Boost Mixed Berries Juice 850ml

Juice of 7 Fruits Partially from Concentrate with Added Vitamin C, B1, B2, B6, and E Enjoy Tropicana as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

The most delicious way to support your immunity. Tropicana Multivitamins Mixed Berry Fruit Juice is a delicious mixed berry fruit blend, boosted with 5 essential vitamins. Vitamins C, B1, B2, B6 & E for a tasty, refreshing and convenient way to support your immunity. Each 150ml serving contains 100% of the recommended daily Vitamin C, which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue, and the normal functioning of the immune system. Vit E contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress. Vit B1, B2 & B6 contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism. *Enjoy Tropicana as part of varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle

Like Our Multivit Boost? Try juice on-the-go! No-one understands juice quite like Tropicana. Pioneers of quality pure fruit juice since 1947. Our founder, Anthony T Rossi, had one ambition - to bring the delicious taste of fresh tasting juice to breakfast tables everywhere. And we've been perfecting that craft ever since! Rossi's pioneering vision started A Juice Revolution Anthony T Rossi

Pack size: 850ML

Ingredients

Apple Juice from Concentrate (69%), Grape Juice, Blueberry Puree (7%), Raspberry Puree (5%), Acerola Puree, Blackberry Puree (2%), Red Currant Juice, Vitamin C, B1, B2, B6, and E

5-6 Servings

850ml ℮

