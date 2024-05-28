New
Tropicana Multivitamin Boost Mixed Berries Juice 850ml

Tropicana Multivitamin Boost Mixed Berries Juice 850ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.50

£0.41/100ml

Juice of 7 Fruits Partially from Concentrate with Added Vitamin C, B1, B2, B6, and EEnjoy Tropicana as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.Certified Carbon Neutral® packagingCarbonNeutral.comThis carton is certified according to the standards of the Forest Stewardship Council® and is made only from well managed forests and other controlled sources
The most delicious way to support your immunity. Tropicana Multivitamins Mixed Berry Fruit Juice is a delicious mixed berry fruit blend, boosted with 5 essential vitamins. Vitamins C, B1, B2, B6 & E for a tasty, refreshing and convenient way to support your immunity.Each 150ml serving contains 100% of the recommended daily Vitamin C, which contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue, and the normal functioning of the immune system.Vit E contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress.Vit B1, B2 & B6 contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism.*Enjoy Tropicana as part of varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
Like Our Multivit Boost?Try juice on-the-go!No-one understands juice quite like Tropicana.Pioneers of quality pure fruit juice since 1947.Our founder, Anthony T Rossi, had one ambition - to bring the delicious taste of fresh tasting juice to breakfast tables everywhere. And we've been perfecting that craft ever since!Rossi's pioneering vision started A Juice RevolutionAnthony T Rossi
FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C081801Tropicana is a registered trademark of Tropicana Products, Inc.© 2024
Pack size: 850ML

Ingredients

Apple Juice from Concentrate (69%), Grape Juice, Blueberry Puree (7%), Raspberry Puree (5%), Acerola Puree, Blackberry Puree (2%), Red Currant Juice, Vitamin C, B1, B2, B6, and E

Number of uses

5-6 Servings

Net Contents

850ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well before serving and use within 5 days of opening.

View all Long Life Juice

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here