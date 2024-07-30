La Famiglia Rana Prawn, Burrata & Lemon Zest Girasoli 250g

Fresh Egg Pasta with Prawn, Burrata Cheese and Lemon Zest "Limone DI Sorrento IGP" Voted product of the year - Consumer survey of product innovation 2024* *Winner of filled pasta category. Survey of 8.000 people by Kantar.

Fresh girasoli parcels filled with generous pieces of tender prawns, creamy burrata and "Limone di Sorrento I.G.P." lemon zest. We suggest serving with oven-roasted tomatoes, olives and some sauteed kale leaves or tenderstem broccoli for a special meal.

Our family has been making fresh pasta for Italian dinner tables since 1962. For our most special range, we've sourced vibrant ingredients of the highest quality from the most delicious corners of Italy. Our chefs in Verona have paired these ingredients with our finest egg pasta to create these exquisite girasoli that will delight with each bite.

Product packaged in a protective atmosphere. The purpose of the picture is solely to illustrate the product. FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C136152, www.fsc.org

Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

Filling 59%: Prawn (Crustacean) 22%, Ricotta Cheese (from Milk), Burrata Cheese (from Milk) 10%, Mozzarella Cheese (from Milk), Cream (from Milk), Sunflower Oil, Vegetable Fibres (Corn And Potato), Whey Powder (from Milk), Mascarpone Cheese (from Milk), Breadcrumbs (Soft Wheat Flour, Water, Salt, Yeast), Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Limone di Sorrento P.G.I.* Zest 0.3%, Starches (from Pea, Potato And Corn), Natural Flavourings, Pasta 41%: Soft Wheat Flour, Eggs 30%, Durum Wheat Semolina, *PGI: Protected Geographical Indication

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts, Fish, Molluscs, Mustard, Soybeans and Celery. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

250g ℮

Preparation and Usage