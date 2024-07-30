La Famiglia Rana Prawn, Burrata & Lemon Zest Girasoli 250g

La Famiglia Rana Prawn, Burrata & Lemon Zest Girasoli 250g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.00

£16.00/kg

Fresh Egg Pasta with Prawn, Burrata Cheese and Lemon Zest "Limone DI Sorrento IGP"Voted product of the year - Consumer survey of product innovation 2024**Winner of filled pasta category. Survey of 8.000 people by Kantar.
Fresh girasoli parcels filled with generous pieces of tender prawns, creamy burrata and "Limone di Sorrento I.G.P." lemon zest. We suggest serving with oven-roasted tomatoes, olives and some sauteed kale leaves or tenderstem broccoli for a special meal.
Our family has been making fresh pasta for Italian dinner tables since 1962. For our most special range, we've sourced vibrant ingredients of the highest quality from the most delicious corners of Italy. Our chefs in Verona have paired these ingredients with our finest egg pasta to create these exquisite girasoli that will delight with each bite.
Product packaged in a protective atmosphere. The purpose of the picture is solely to illustrate the product.FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C136152, www.fsc.org
Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

Filling 59%: Prawn (Crustacean) 22%, Ricotta Cheese (from Milk), Burrata Cheese (from Milk) 10%, Mozzarella Cheese (from Milk), Cream (from Milk), Sunflower Oil, Vegetable Fibres (Corn And Potato), Whey Powder (from Milk), Mascarpone Cheese (from Milk), Breadcrumbs (Soft Wheat Flour, Water, Salt, Yeast), Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Limone di Sorrento P.G.I.* Zest 0.3%, Starches (from Pea, Potato And Corn), Natural Flavourings, Pasta 41%: Soft Wheat Flour, Eggs 30%, Durum Wheat Semolina, *PGI: Protected Geographical Indication

Allergy Information

May contain Nuts, Fish, Molluscs, Mustard, Soybeans and Celery. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

250g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Top tip: Sometimes fresh girasoli can stick together a bit. If this happens, don't pull them apart- they should separate naturally while cooking.

View all Tortelloni & Fresh Pasta

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here