We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Gressingham Bistro Duck Legs in Port and Orange Sauce 530g

Gressingham Bistro Duck Legs in Port and Orange Sauce 530g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£6.50

£12.26/kg

Seasoned Slow Cooked Gressingham Duck® Legs, with a sachet of Port & Orange sauceWe breed, hatch and rear our ducks on farms across Great Britain.
The Gressingham Duck® is a unique breed that first came about when the flavourful Mallard was crossed with the larger Pekin duck. Creating a duck breed now renowned for its superior taste which has made it a favourite amongst restaurant chefs.Our Bistro range offers a wide selection of delicious duck classics and new exciting flavours to fill you with even more duckspiration!
Red Tractor - Certified Duck
Cooks in 35 Mins2 Slow Cooked Duck Legs with a Rich Port & Orange SauceFrom Our British farms
Pack size: 530G

Ingredients

Confit Duck (81%) (Duck (99%), Sea Salt, Garlic Powder, Cornflour, Thyme, Rapeseed Oil, Rosemary, Black Pepper), Port and Orange Sauce (19%) (Water, Onion, Ruby Port (5%), Blood Orange Concentrate (4.5%), Sugar, Orange Concentrate (3.75%), Cornflour, Roast Chicken Stock (Water, Chicken, Salt, Yeast Extract, Tomato Puree, Sugar), Rapeseed Oil, Duck Stock (Water, Duck, Carrot, White Onion, Tomato Puree, Dried Oregano, Thyme, Bay Leaf, Black Pepper, Garlic Clove), Salt, Yeast Extract, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Garlic Puree, Orange Zest, Mushroom Powder, Redcurrant Concentrate, Thyme, Cane Molasses, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide)

Allergy Information

Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Produce of

Origin: UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

530g

View all Duck, Venison & Game

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here