Gressingham Bistro Duck Legs in Port and Orange Sauce 530g

Seasoned Slow Cooked Gressingham Duck® Legs, with a sachet of Port & Orange sauce We breed, hatch and rear our ducks on farms across Great Britain.

The Gressingham Duck® is a unique breed that first came about when the flavourful Mallard was crossed with the larger Pekin duck. Creating a duck breed now renowned for its superior taste which has made it a favourite amongst restaurant chefs. Our Bistro range offers a wide selection of delicious duck classics and new exciting flavours to fill you with even more duckspiration!

Red Tractor - Certified Duck

Cooks in 35 Mins 2 Slow Cooked Duck Legs with a Rich Port & Orange Sauce From Our British farms

Pack size: 530G

Ingredients

Confit Duck (81%) (Duck (99%), Sea Salt, Garlic Powder, Cornflour, Thyme, Rapeseed Oil, Rosemary, Black Pepper), Port and Orange Sauce (19%) (Water, Onion, Ruby Port (5%), Blood Orange Concentrate (4.5%), Sugar, Orange Concentrate (3.75%), Cornflour, Roast Chicken Stock (Water, Chicken, Salt, Yeast Extract, Tomato Puree, Sugar), Rapeseed Oil, Duck Stock (Water, Duck, Carrot, White Onion, Tomato Puree, Dried Oregano, Thyme, Bay Leaf, Black Pepper, Garlic Clove), Salt, Yeast Extract, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Garlic Puree, Orange Zest, Mushroom Powder, Redcurrant Concentrate, Thyme, Cane Molasses, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide)

Allergy Information

Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Produce of

Origin: UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

530g