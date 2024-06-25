Tesco Tagine With Harissa Flavour Kit 37g
£1.85
£5.00/100g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 48kcal
-
- 199kJ
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.7g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.0g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.2g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 2.14g
- 36%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
high
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Harissa Paste (65%) [Yeast Extract, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Ground Spices (Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Cumin, Caraway), Concentrated Red Pepper Juice, Garlic Purée, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Colour (Paprika Extract), Garlic Oil, Coriander Seed Oil, Rosemary Oil], Tagine Seasoning (35%) [Ground Spices (Paprika, Coriander, Cumin, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Cayenne Pepper, Ginger, Black Pepper, Allspice, Nutmeg), Demerara Sugar, Salt, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Coriander Leaf, Garlic Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Cardamom Oil, Turmeric Extract, Garlic Oil].
Number of uses
Net Contents
Preparation and Usage
Tagine with Harissa
One pan
Ready in 25 minutes
4 simple steps
Serves 2
Kit contains:
✓ Harissa Paste
✓ Tagine Seasoning
Shopping list / Ingredients to buy:
320g boneless chicken thigh fillets
100g dried apricots
227g tinned chopped tomatoes
120g drained chickpeas
1 packet of roasted vegetable flavour couscous
Method:
- Add 1 tbsp of oil into a large saucepan. Dice the chicken thighs and add into the pan, cook until golden.
- Roughly chop the dried apricots and add to the chicken along with the tomatoes, chickpeas, seasoning paste & powder. Ensure the chicken is cooked through.
- Add 100ml of boiling water and simmer over a low heat for 10 minutes, stirring every so often.
- Prepare couscous according to packet instructions and serve.
Simple Swaps
Why not try...?
- Swap the chicken for veggies or lamb.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (19g)
|Energy
|1050kJ / 252kcal
|199kJ / 48kcal
|Fat
|10.8g
|2.0g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|20.9g
|4.0g
|Sugars
|14.4g
|2.7g
|Fibre
|13.3g
|2.5g
|Protein
|11.2g
|2.1g
|Salt
|11.28g
|2.14g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Return to
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2024
No reviews yet
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.Write a Review