Tesco Tagine With Harissa Flavour Kit 37g

Tesco Tagine With Harissa Flavour Kit 37g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
48kcal
199kJ
2%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.7g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Fat
2.0g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
2.14g

high

36%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1050kJ / 252kcal

A kit containing a paste with tomato paste, concentrated red pepper juice, garlic purée and cayenne pepper and a seasoning with paprika, cumin and cinnamon.
Red pepper and chilli inspired harissa paste with a tagine spice blend
Pack size: 37G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Harissa Paste (65%) [Yeast Extract, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Ground Spices (Paprika, Cayenne Pepper, Cumin, Caraway), Concentrated Red Pepper Juice, Garlic Purée, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Colour (Paprika Extract), Garlic Oil, Coriander Seed Oil, Rosemary Oil], Tagine Seasoning (35%) [Ground Spices (Paprika, Coriander, Cumin, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Cayenne Pepper, Ginger, Black Pepper, Allspice, Nutmeg), Demerara Sugar, Salt, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Coriander Leaf, Garlic Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Cardamom Oil, Turmeric Extract, Garlic Oil].

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

37g e

Preparation and Usage

Tagine with Harissa

One pan

Ready in 25 minutes

4 simple steps

Serves 2

 

Kit contains:

✓ Harissa Paste

✓ Tagine Seasoning

 

Shopping list / Ingredients to buy:

320g boneless chicken thigh fillets
100g dried apricots
227g tinned chopped tomatoes
120g drained chickpeas
1 packet of roasted vegetable flavour couscous

 

Method:

  1. Add 1 tbsp of oil into a large saucepan. Dice the chicken thighs and add into the pan, cook until golden.
  2. Roughly chop the dried apricots and add to the chicken along with the tomatoes, chickpeas, seasoning paste & powder. Ensure the chicken is cooked through.
  3. Add 100ml of boiling water and simmer over a low heat for 10 minutes, stirring every so often.
  4. Prepare couscous according to packet instructions and serve.

 

Simple Swaps

Why not try...?

  • Swap the chicken for veggies or lamb.

