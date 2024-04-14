We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Arla Jord Chilled Oat & Vanilla Drink 1L

Vegan

Oat Drink with Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Enriched with Vitamin D and Folic Acid (Vitamin B9), Pasteurised.
Discover the Nordic way! This slightly sweet Arla JÖRD Oat & Vanilla drink is made from Nordic Oats. 100% Plant based and fortified with vitamins D and B9 (Folic Acid), as well as being a source of fibre.Drink it chilled or blend into your smoothie. Enjoy it with your tea of coffee, pour over your cereal or use in cooking and baking.
In the Nordics it's often the simple things in life that give us the most pleasure. And one thing we can all agree on, is that good taste matters. That's why we use Nordic oats to create a taste that's utterly delicious, however you enjoy it.Enjoy the slightly sweet vanilla taste of Arla JÖRD Oat & Vanilla Drink, made from Nordic oats.Blend into your smoothie, drink it chilled, pour over your cereal or use in cooking and baking. Our drinks are fortified with vitamins D and B9 (Folic Acid), as well as being a source of fibre.
Slightly SweetSource of FibreSource of Vitamin DSource of Folic Acid (Vitamin B9)100% Plant-BasedSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 1L
Ingredients

Water, Oats (12%), Rapeseed Oil, Maize Fibre, Salt, Vitamin D, Folic Acid (Vitamin B9), Natural Vanilla Flavour

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, please see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Preparation and Usage

Drink it chilled or blend into your smoothieEnjoy in coffee or teaPour over your cerealUse in bakingShake well

